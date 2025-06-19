Record breaking Penny-Farthing rider takes on epic 50-mile ride for charity

World record breaking penny-farthing rider, Richie Mason, is taking on a charity cycling event ‘JETRide’ this summer in Lincolnshire to raise funds for youth charity the Jon Egging Trust.

The penny-farthing enthusiast, who holds two world records for the longest penny-farthing stack (140 riders!), and the largest velodrome race, says the 50-mile course will be one of the toughest challenges he’s taken on.

“I’ve ridden JETRide before on a regular bike and, honestly, I found it quite easy, so I wanted to raise the bar! I average around 10mph on a penny-farthing so it’ll be about five hours in the saddle, which will be tough.

"So far, I’ve trained up to 32 miles and 1,000ft of climbing, and let me tell you – every hill feels bonkers on a penny-farthing!”

Richie is also hoping to raise significant funds for the Jon Egging Trust, whose STEM and aviation inspired support programmes build confidence, resilience and aspiration in young people who are struggling to engage at school.

“It’s an awesome charity,” says Ritchie. “So far I’ve raised over £1,000 but I’m hoping the total will get a lot higher by September!”

JET’s Director of Communications and Fundraising, Fi Collins, says the charity is thrilled to see such a bold and brilliant way of taking on JETRide.

“Riding on a penny-farthing really captures the spirit of resilience, determination and fun that the ride is all about! Every year we encourage riders to take on the course in their own unique way and we’ve seen tandems, Brompton bikes and teams in fancy dress, but a penny-farthing is a first for us - we’re all in awe and can’t wait to cheer Richie over the finish line in September!”

Richie Mason on his penny-farthing

Now in its seventh year, JETRide returns on Saturday, September 13, with cyclists of all abilities taking on to complete a 50, 75, or 100-mile route. Sign ups are still open and everyone is encouraged to participate.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 13

Location: Start and finish at RAF Cranwell, Lincs, NG34 8HB

Distances: 50, 75, or 100 miles

Cost: £30 early-bird entry until the end of June, £35 thereafter.

Sign up and more information: JETRide 2025 | Jon Egging Trust