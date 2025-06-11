Recruitment MD warns latest government policy risks being abused

The Managing Director of one of the UK’s leading HR and recruitment firms, Gi Group UK, which has a branch on The Crescent in Spalding, has warned the UK government’s new approach to personalised jobcentre support may fail to tackle the issue of economic inactivity among those fit to work but unwilling to do so.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under a newly announced policy shift, jobcentres will no longer push jobseekers into accepting the first available role. Instead, they will focus on providing more tailored support that considers individual skills, circumstances, and career ambitions. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) says the move aims to improve job satisfaction, reduce churn, and help people into roles better suited to their needs.

However, Pete Taylor, Managing Director of Gi Group, warned that while the assumption is sound, the execution could be flawed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While in principle providing more personalised support for jobseekers, something the recruitment sector has long called for, is welcomed, this policy feels underbaked and is open to abuse if not matched by stronger accountability measures,” Pete said.

Pete Taylor, Managing Director at Gi Group

“Obviously a more person-centred approach to employment can deliver better, more sustainable job outcomes. Matching candidates to roles that suit their skills, ambitions, and circumstances is key to long-term retention and productivity. But this only works when all parties are equally committed.

“What concerns me is that this initiative will widen the door for individuals who are fit to work but choose not to, instead exploiting loopholes to remain on benefits indefinitely. In its current form, the policy appears to do little to address this. If we are serious about revitalising the labour market, we must be equally serious about tackling economic inactivity among those who are capable but unmotivated.

“Yes, we must offer tailored support. Yes, we must ensure roles are a good fit. But we must also make it harder for people to opt out of the workforce without good reason. A system that supports those who genuinely need help must not become a shelter for those avoiding work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If this policy is to succeed, it must be implemented alongside clear expectations, robust checks, and genuine incentives for re-entering employment, not just comfort for those content to remain outside of it.”

In the UK, Gi Group Holding, the parent company of Gi Group UK, places one person into work every 90 seconds across its 69 locations nationwide. The business has long championed person-centric recruitment and the importance of meaningful work. But Pete insists that a joined-up approach is vital, bringing together government policy, employer engagement, and a culture of responsibility.