Relaunch of Spilsby market - A fresh start for local shopping and community spirit

East Lindsey District Council are excited to announce the relaunch of Spilsby Market on Monday 3 March 2025, starting at 9am.

Shopping locally at markets not only supports the local economy by keeping money circulating within the community but also provides access to fresher, locally sourced products. It offers a more personal shopping experience with your local market traders, allowing visitors to contribute to the flourishing of local businesses.

Since January, the ELDC Markets Team has been collaborating with Spilsby Town Council to restore the market to its former glory.

With the launch of a new markets Facebook page, we aim to promote the markets to residents and attract new traders, increasing the number of stalls and footfall in the town.

Councillor Adam Grist, East Lindsey District Council Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy said, “I am very excited to see the relaunch of Spilsby Market!

“I have listened to our local communities' feedback and have decided to approve a 50% reduction in market fees, which means pitches are now available from just £7.50, making them the most affordable in the surrounding counties.

“I invite and encourage the local community to come together and show their support for this significant event by visiting the market and welcoming both new and existing traders.”

Spilsby Market will continue to operate every Monday throughout the year. The nearest parking options include on-street parking on High Street, Post Office Lane Car Park, and Robin Hood Car Park.

There are still spaces available for market traders, crafters, charities, and businesses looking to advertise. If you are interested visit the East Lindsey District Council website and search for 'booking a market stall' for more information.

For further information, please contact the ELDC Markets Team at [email protected] or visit our Facebook page @EastLindseyMarkets.