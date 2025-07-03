Remembering the late Roderick Carlyle

Roderick Carlyle

The staff and Councillors at Sleaford Town Council would like to pay tribute to the late Roderick Carlyle who sadly and suddenly passed away on Monday.

Roderick was a great supporter of all the Town Council events and regularly attended them over the years. He also supported last year’s Mayor, Councillor David Suiter, in taking photographs at his charity fundraising events and the Best Dressed Christmas Window Competition, amongst others. Roderick had recently begun supporting the new Mayor, Councillor Alison Snookes and the Sleaford Poet Laureate with his photography. He attended the recent Sleaford Poetry Show and the Sleaford 1940s Day event on Saturday.

Roderick was a familiar and beloved figure in Sleaford, known for his cheerful and gentle nature. During the 1940s Day celebration, he seemed to be everywhere at once, taking photos and enjoying the event. Roderick supported all the town events and his photography was frequently on social media.

A large outpouring of affection has been expressed from all who knew Roderick or knew of him.

Our thoughts go out to Roderick’s family and friends and he will be missed in Sleaford.