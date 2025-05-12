Remembering VE Day 80 years on

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 12th May 2025
VE Day commemorations with the town crier at Caistor. Photo: David Riddallplaceholder image
VE Day commemorations with the town crier at Caistor. Photo: David Riddall
Market Rasen and Caistor communities both commemorated the 80th anniversary of VE Day last Thursday (May 8) with special events.

Market Rasen Town Council hosted a special VE Day 80th event in the Market Place.

Meanwhile, to commemorate VE Day in Caistor, there was a mid-day proclamation by Town Crier William Smith in the market place.

Later, in the evening from about 9pm, the community met in South Street park to light the beacon as part of the nationwide lights of peace event.

VE Day commemorations in Caistor with members of the town council. Left to right: Lynn Martin, Gill Somerscales, Victor Brocklesby, Mayor Jon Wright, Coun Jayne Bowman, David King, Lewis King (Head of British Legion). Photo David Siddallplaceholder image
VE Day commemorations in Caistor with members of the town council. Left to right: Lynn Martin, Gill Somerscales, Victor Brocklesby, Mayor Jon Wright, Coun Jayne Bowman, David King, Lewis King (Head of British Legion). Photo David Siddall

David & Lewis King (twins) were present around the Cenotaph 80 years ago aged 14 for the celebrations, and have never missed remembrance days since. Lewis is head of the local British legion branch.

