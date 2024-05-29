Remembrance service will go ahead in Sleaford Market Place this year in revised plan

Sleaford Market Place.

Amended plans for this year’s Remembrance event in will now see access to Sleaford’s war memorial for the laying of wreaths

North Kesteven District Council had previously announced the ceremony would not be possible on the Market Place due to ongoing works to enhance the area and would have to be relocated temporarily.

Some residents were concerned that the Remembrance events would be disrupted.

However, in an update yesterday evening, chairman of the Royal British Legion Sleaford branch, Jonathan Darrington-Slegg told the Sleaford Standard and Lincolnshireworld that Remembrance in Sleaford for 2024 will occur at the War Memorial after all, but with an amended plan.

Mr Darrington-Slegg said: “NKDC have agreed to provide clear and safe access up to and around the War Memorial from the main road to enable wreath laying during Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day on Monday November 11.

"The RBL is working alongside Sleaford Town Council to ensure that controlled access can be assured for wider members of the public to pay respects throughout the 48 hour period.”

It will involve temporarily opening up the work site barriers at the front of the Market Place as far as the memorial.

He said: "The parade will occur as usual from the train station, but will terminate on the road outside of the Market Place. A full road closure for this location is being applied for, with the flow of traffic assured via the one-way system around this location.”

Further details are yet to be agreed upon and will released in due course.

Mr Darrington-Slegg previously confirmed the ceremony will revert back to normal in 2025, commenting: “Our position is one of logic rather than being emotionally charged. We do not align ourselves to any protests groups.

“The alternative Remembrance plan is being proposed by ourselves to both NKDC and Sleaford Town Council.”

