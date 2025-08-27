Residents at Grimsby care home enjoy creative gnome craft afternoon

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 27th Aug 2025, 08:49 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 15:32 BST
Residents at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home with gnomesplaceholder image
Residents at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home with gnomes
Residents at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home in Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, recently enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon of arts and crafts, as they welcomed some very special visitors, gnomes!

The lively session saw residents paint their very own gnomes, putting their creativity and artistic flair into action. Each gnome was carefully decorated with bright colours and personal touches, resulting in a collection of unique and cheerful creations.

Most Popular

The residents were delighted with the activity, sharing smiles and laughter as they painted. The finished gnomes have now found new homes around the care home, with many taking pride of place in residents’ bedrooms, continuing to spread joy and spark conversations among all who see them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One resident commented on how much they enjoyed the craft session, while colleagues praised the activity for bringing everyone together and encouraging self-expression.

Residents at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home painting gnomesplaceholder image
Residents at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home painting gnomes

Hayley Sandison, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home said: “It was wonderful to see our residents so engaged and enjoying themselves. Activities like this not only provide fun and creativity but also create lasting moments of happiness. The gnomes have certainly brightened up our home.”

To learn more about HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home or to find a care home near you, please visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.

Related topics:ResidentsGrimsbyNorth East Lincolnshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice