Residents at Grimsby care home enjoy creative gnome craft afternoon
The lively session saw residents paint their very own gnomes, putting their creativity and artistic flair into action. Each gnome was carefully decorated with bright colours and personal touches, resulting in a collection of unique and cheerful creations.
The residents were delighted with the activity, sharing smiles and laughter as they painted. The finished gnomes have now found new homes around the care home, with many taking pride of place in residents’ bedrooms, continuing to spread joy and spark conversations among all who see them.
One resident commented on how much they enjoyed the craft session, while colleagues praised the activity for bringing everyone together and encouraging self-expression.
Hayley Sandison, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home said: “It was wonderful to see our residents so engaged and enjoying themselves. Activities like this not only provide fun and creativity but also create lasting moments of happiness. The gnomes have certainly brightened up our home.”
To learn more about HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home or to find a care home near you, please visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.