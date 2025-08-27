Residents at Grimsby care home enjoy creative gnome craft afternoon

Residents at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home with gnomes

Residents at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home in Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, recently enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon of arts and crafts, as they welcomed some very special visitors, gnomes!

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lively session saw residents paint their very own gnomes, putting their creativity and artistic flair into action. Each gnome was carefully decorated with bright colours and personal touches, resulting in a collection of unique and cheerful creations.

The residents were delighted with the activity, sharing smiles and laughter as they painted. The finished gnomes have now found new homes around the care home, with many taking pride of place in residents’ bedrooms, continuing to spread joy and spark conversations among all who see them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident commented on how much they enjoyed the craft session, while colleagues praised the activity for bringing everyone together and encouraging self-expression.

Residents at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home painting gnomes

Hayley Sandison, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home said: “It was wonderful to see our residents so engaged and enjoying themselves. Activities like this not only provide fun and creativity but also create lasting moments of happiness. The gnomes have certainly brightened up our home.”

To learn more about HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home or to find a care home near you, please visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.