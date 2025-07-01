Residents at Humberston care home enjoy visit from MP
Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Martin Vickers, and chatting to him about what life is like at Clarendon Hall Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Humberston community.
MP Martin Vickers enjoyed a tour round the 49 bedded residential and nursing care home by Toni Yardley, Interim Home Manager at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home and Rachel Keys, HC-One’s Regional Quality Improvement Lead, including the hair salon, café, hobby room, nail bar, kitchenette, quiet room, sensory garden, lounge and ensuite and premier bedrooms. MP Martin Vickers also enjoyed playing a game of prize bingo with the residents as part of National Bingo Day.
Toni Yardley, Interim Home Manager at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home, commented:
“We were delighted to welcome MP Martin Vickers to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”
MP for Brigg and Immingham, Martin Vickers, said: “It was, once again, a pleasure to visit Clarendon Hall and meet staff and residents. I interrupted a game of Bingo!
“Bingo is just one of a range of activities that are held to entertain residents, and on this occasion, they were very clearly thoroughly enjoying themselves.
“I look forward to future visits!”