Residents at Lincoln care home enjoy visit from MP
Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Hamish Falconer, and chatting to him about what life is like at Altham Court Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Lincoln community.
MP Hamish Falconer enjoyed a tour round the 46 bedded residential and nursing care home, including the café, hair salon, hobby room, lounge, ensuite bedrooms and gardens.
Anna Livsey, Home Manager at HC-One’s Altham Court Care Home, commented: “We were delighted to welcome MP Hamish Falconer to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”
MP for Lincoln, Hamish Falconer, said: "It was a real pleasure to visit Altham Court and meet both the residents and the dedicated staff who support them. It’s inspiring to see the compassion, commitment and hard work that goes into providing such high-quality care. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone at Altham Court for the warm welcome and for the vital role they play in our community."