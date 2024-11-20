Residents at Maple Leaf Lodge celebrate International Men's Day

Internatinational Mens Day

Residents at Maple Leaf Lodge in Grantham came together on Tuesday 19 November to mark International Men’s Day which aims to appreciate and celebrate men and the contribution they make to society.

International Men’s Day seeks to encourage men to lead by example and teach the boys in their lives the values, character and responsibilities of being a man. One of the objectives of celebrating International Men’s Day is to acknowledge the many difficult issues that men face - the theme for 2024 is ‘Positive Male Role Models’.

Prior to the day, residents at Maple Leaf Lodge were asked to nominate all the outstanding men they knew who were working in the home, volunteering or making another valuable contribution to society. Residents were asked to think about the positive value those men bring to the world, their families and communities, and to acknowledge and celebrate that effort.

Our gents in the home enjoyed a delicious meal made by our chef Andrew, of course followed by a refreshing pint, resident Peter said "It’s great that us men can share common interests and get together like this."

Kerry Angeloni, General Manager at Maple Leaf Lodge, said: “International Men’s Day is a really positive way for us to thank all of the unsung heroes that help to make our lives better. It is a great way for us to recognise all the wonderful men in our lives and let them know how much we value them.”

