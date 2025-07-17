Residents create their own orchestra at Boston care home

Resident playing maracas at HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home performing in home orchestra

Residents at HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home in Boston, Lincolnshire, have been enjoying a summer filled with rhythm and joy as they took part in a fun-filled musical activity, forming their very own in-house orchestra.

The musical session brought together residents from across the home, who used a wide range of percussion instruments, including drums, maracas, bells, and tambourines, to explore rhythm, sound, and self-expression. The home’s communal lounge was filled with the vibrant sounds of laughter, music, and plenty of enthusiastic “toe-tapping,” creating a warm and lively atmosphere.

The orchestra initiative is part of Elmwood House’s ongoing wellbeing programme, which is designed to keep residents engaged, stimulated, and connected. The session stimulates residents mentally but also physically, providing residents with the opportunity to take part in a gentle workout to improve hand dexterity and arm movements. Colleagues say the activity has been especially meaningful for residents, offering a creative and accessible way to spark memories and enhance mood.

Jean Matthews, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home, said: "It’s been absolutely wonderful to see our residents come together to create music, laugh, and express themselves through our homemade orchestra. The joy on their faces says it all, it’s not just about the music, but about the connection, fun, and sense of achievement.

Residents playing bells at HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home performing in home orchestra

“Activities like these really bring our community to life, especially during the summer months when we can make the most of the warm weather and shared experiences."

As part of a season of summer activities across HC-One homes, Elmwood House has also been hosting outdoor tea parties, gardening sessions, and live entertainment events, helping residents enjoy the sunshine and make the most of the longer days.

Summer is a wonderful time for people to move into a care home, as the warmer weather and vibrant calendar of outdoor activities create a welcoming environment where new residents can settle in, make friends, and feel at home.

To help families take the next step, HC-One care homes in your area including Elmwood House Care Home are offering £1,000 off the first month’s fees for self-funded residents who move in before 31st August.