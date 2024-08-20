Residents dive right into impressive new leisure facility

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture is celebrating a fabulous first month of fitness at Station Leisure & Learning Centre in Mablethorpe.Residents have flocked to the new leisure and learning centre, which opened its doors to the public on Thursday, 18th July 2024.

The state-of-the-art -leisure and learning facility has welcomed the return of its members and users after a closure of three months. Operators Magna Vitae are delighted to report the impressive venue has also welcomed over 600 new members and users, a testament to the town's improving active participation and support for its new facilities.

Fantastic to have finally opened the doors of the new facility and welcomed the Mablethorpe community and visitors in. The first month of operation has, without doubt, exceeded expectation, it has been so pleasing to see the people of the town responding so positively and actively embracing the new health & wellbeing offer. You can physically feel the local pride associated with the facility investment and the impact on the people and place has been nothing short of phenomenal so far. A superb public response ...long may this continue! A true example of a people & place changer!

-Aeneas Richardson, Executive Director, Magna Vitae

Station Leisure & Learning Centre

The £13.5m leisure and learning centre has brought to the area a much-needed swimming pool. The four-lane, 25m long pool has made a big splash with swimmers young and old. The new venue’s swimming programme offers a whole new range of swim sessions including Aquacise, general swims, slow, steady and social swims plus assisted and supported swims for residents and visitors to the area.

Whilst the WaterWise “Learn to Swim” programme, designed to improve water safety and confidence, has provided residents of all ages with a local place to start or continue their swimming journey.

The exercise programme is not limited to poolside. The new venue boasts an impressive range of instructor-led and virtual group exercise classes, with a wide variety of classes available from Pilates to Cycle. If you're not exhausted enough, the new fitness suite is a real “game-changer” for improving your health and wellbeing. The facility boasts cutting-edge equipment supplied by Egym and LifeFitness, fully supported by expertly qualified Lifestyle Consultants, ready to advise and help you to lead a “great life”.

“Just had my first swim here at our new sports centre and indeed my first swim for about 40 years!! It was lovely. The place is superb. The staff are attentive, helpful, and professional. The facilities are excellent. Yes, I remembered how to swim albeit rather slower and with more effort than I remember 40 years ago however, with repeat practice I await the Olympic “call up” – I wish.

MagnaTag, Station Leisure & Learning Centre

“Well done everyone that is/was involved with providing this much needed facility to our town and area and thank you and well done to all the staff and the people involved in ALL aspects of this excellent addition to Mablethorpe.”- John Clegg

“After working in leisure for over 24 years it has been one of my proudest moments to have been a part of bringing a new all-inclusive facility to Mablethorpe and the surrounding areas.

Seeing children and adults learn to swim in our new swimming pool has been inspiring. With us being a coastal town, it is more important to ensure everyone has access to learn to swim and it’s great that we can deliver this to the community.

The impact for the local community to have such vast facilities on their doorstep is incredible, it has been muchly anticipated by us all.”

Swimming Pool, Station Leisure & Learning Centre

Paul Marper, Operations Manager, Station Leisure and Learning Centre

The opening of the new venue was perfectly timed at the beginning of the summer holidays and has provided endless fun for all. One of the attractions has been MagnaTag, an exciting new digitalised game and obstacle arena, where children and adults can challenge their agility, stamina and coordination whilst competing against each other.

If you've not yet visited, we encourage you to come and experience the new venue. For information on opening times and timetables, visit www.magnavitae.org; for any queries, you can - call reception on 01507 472129 or email [email protected].

Magna Vitae - Helping you to live a great life!