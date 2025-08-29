Residents of Old Norse Lodge care home enjoy dream day out at Grimsby Town Football Club

Grimsby Football Club Visit - residents Ron Robbins and Wendy Atkin and Care Assistant Jenna Howie

Two lifelong football fans from Old Norse Lodge Care Home, Grimsby, Lincolnshire, had an afternoon to remember after enjoying a special visit to Blundell Park, the home of Grimsby Town Football Club.

The highlight of the trip for residents Ron Robbins and Wendy Atkin was a heart-warming meet-and-greet with the club’s beloved mascot, The Mighty Mariner. The pair were thrilled to pose for photographs and share stories of supporting the team over the decades.

Wendy said: “I absolutely loved the day, which was made even more special as Grimsby Town won the game. I enjoyed meeting the Mighty Mariner and can’t wait for our next visit”.

The outing was organised by the home’s activities team and included a tour of the stadium and cheering on the team from pitch-side seats, creating some wonderful memories.

Care Assistant at Old Norse Lodge, Jenna Howie, said: “The look on their faces when The Mighty Mariner came out was absolutely priceless. It was a truly magical moment. Days out like this are so vital for our residents' wellbeing, reconnecting them with the things they have loved all their lives. The club couldn't have been more welcoming and it was an afternoon we’ll all talk about for a long time.”

The trip is part of Old Norse Lodge’s person-centred approach to care, which focuses on creating enriching experiences and fostering a strong sense of community for its residents.