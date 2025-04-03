Residents rate Sleaford care home among top 20 in the East Midlands

Some of the Holdingham Grange team celebrate, with Registered Home Manager, Rebecca Nisbet (centre). Photo supplied

Holdingham Grange in Sleaford has been chosen by residents and their families as one of the Top 20 care homes in the East Midlands region for a second year running.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prestigious annual Care Home Awards recognise 20 of the top-rated care homes in each region of the UK based on reviews from residents, and their family and friends.

The awards are run by reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk and based on reviews of the 1,365 homes in the region, written by residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on their success, Registered Home Manager, Rebecca Nisbet said: “I would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to the entire Holdingham Grange team, including our lovely residents and their families for being so supportive.

"I am absolutely delighted to have won this award a second year running, and it is a testament to the hard work and commitment of my amazing staff. This is a fantastic achievement for the whole team.”

The Review Score, as of January 31, 2025 was calculated using a combination of the number of reviews, the average of each of the ratings and the size of the care home. Care homes were excluded from the awards if they were not compliant with their regulatory authority at the time of the announcement of the Awards.

The homes were rated on: overall experience; facilities; care / support; cleanliness, treated with dignity; food and drink; staff; activities; management; safety / security; rooms and value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people, with the top 20 care home groups receiving an award from carehome.co.uk.

Nearly a fifth of the UK population are aged 65 years or older, which equates to 12.7 million people. In 50 years, this is predicted to increase to 22 million, making up 27 per cent of the population.

With demand for care homes set to grow, carehome.co.uk helps care seekers choose the right care home by ranking care homes using their reviews.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have over 360,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of UK care homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our reviews show the quality of a care home’s facilities, as well as the standard of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition and if the care home is good value for money.

“We would like to congratulate Holdingham Grange on being a Top 20 care home in the East Midlands as their reviews show they provide an excellent standard of care. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

“Choosing a care home can be overwhelming and time consuming for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards for the highest rated homes will help simplify the search.”

To view Holdingham Grange’s reviews go to: https://www.carehome.co.uk/carehome.cfm/searchazref/65432229040