Retired Professional Footballer visits Market Rasen Rotary

Paul Franklin talks to Rasen Rotarians

Market Rasen Rotary enjoyed a talk by Paul Franklin who was introduced by Rtn. Ron Myland.

Paul Franklin, (husband of Jacqui, who helps serve Rotary meals), was a professional footballer and has dedicated his life to helping many others in the sport, especially young people.

He started his football career at the age of 10, having no other wish than to be a professional footballer. He was not following anyone in his family, this was Paul going for it, on his own! 50 years ago at the age of 10, he joined Lawton boys’ team in the Epping Forest. There was just a 300:1 chance of making the grade, and the odds are worse now.

Whilst no scouts were allowed at Lawton Boys, Paul was invited to join Watford youth team at the age of 14. Paul’s parents drove him to training two nights a week. Paul was given the only school detention of his scholastic career for telling the careers master he wanted to be a professional footballer and wouldn’t rescind his statement.

(The recorders own careers’ master turned his back on him when saying he wanted a career in Agriculture. This probably due to a lack of knowledge and an unwillingness to research the topic by a lazy careers teacher!). During school holidays Paul’s parents made the excuse that he was away on holiday to give Paul the opportunity to train with Birmingham. Both Watford and Birmingham offered him a position but he chose to sign for Watford. He had not finished school, but Watford sent all their young players to college one day/week, so not all education was lost.

Watford’s chairman was Sir Elton John. Paul’s debut game was Watford vs Liverpool. Watford played Everton in the FA cup final. Paul was in the team sent to Wembley several times, but never played there.

Paul suffered knee damage in his early 20’s and by 23 was out of playing professional football. He was involved with coaching at Wickham Wanderers and Reading. He was out of the sport at the professional level in 2000.

Paul and Jacqui moved to the Rasen area, where they had family. This was the first stable home they had had, previously moving around, as football opportunities took them. Seven years ago they set up the youth teams in Market Rasen, based at the Football and Cricket club.

Paul and Jacqui took the Chair and Secretarial roles and are still heavily involved. There are now 10 teams in Market Rasen for 10-14 year olds including two girls’ teams.116 children are involved. Paul is a great believer in getting children involved in whatever gives them an interest, to get them out and active and away from insular electronic devices for entertainment. Paul is very grateful for his footballing career, travelling widely, to China, Malaysia, New Zealand and for the personalities he has met along the way. Many well-known footballing names, Elton John, Rod Stewart and others He and Jacqui are now very happy to be giving something back to the sport which they have so enjoyed.

It was very obvious Rotarians enjoyed the talk for which Ron Myland and the President thanked Paul for entertaining us, and thanked them specifically for what they both do for the community.