Retired residents raise £360 for Marie Curie

The Marie Curie fundraiser at Elizabeth Court in Louth.

Residents, families and friends of Elizabeth Court, a retirement living scheme in Louth, came together to support a cause close to many hearts – raising an impressive £360 for the cancer charity, Marie Curie.

The lively fundraising event featured a tempting selection of homemade cakes, as well as games of bingo and a raffle.

The atmosphere was buzzing with community spirit, as residents and their guests turned out in force to show their support and enjoy a wonderful afternoon together.

Donna Koss, Retirement Housing Officer at Platform Housing Group who own and manage Elizabeth Court. said: “We were absolutely delighted with the turnout; it was heartwarming to see so many residents, families and friends coming together for such an important cause. Marie Curie provides vital support to people living with terminal illnesses and we are proud to have contributed to its incredible work. Special thanks to my colleague Jeanette Collins who was part of the fundraising team.”

The £360 raised will help Marie Curie continue offering care and support to those who need it most, making a real difference within the community.