Retired Scunthorpe occupational therapist up for national award for commitment to brain injury community
Christine Wells, from Scunthorpe, is a finalist in the national brain injury charity Headway UK’s annual awards, which celebrates outstanding achievements of brain injury survivors, carers, volunteers, and others in the Headway community across the country.
Chris, 75, became a founding member of Headway Scunthorpe and North Lincolnshire in 1998 after seeing the demand for additional support for brain injury survivors, their loved ones and carers in the area.
Chris retired from her health role eight years ago, but still continued with the branch across various areas, including using her OT skills to support people, organising meetings and ensuring the branch maintained funds by holding events, coffee mornings, afternoon teas, summer fetes, and hosting raffles and tombolas.
Chris has also been an active member of the Humber and North Yorkshire ABI Network, attending meetings and day conferences, promoting Headway and the resources it can offer both locally and nationally.
These achievements and more have led to Chris becoming one of just three finalists in the Stephen McAleese Outstanding Contribution to Headway Award category.
The accolade will be presented by Headway UK at its grand luncheon on December 12 at London’s five-star Royal Lancaster hotel.
Julie Parker, Occupational Therapist and Chair of Headway Partnership North Yorkshire and Humber, nominated Chris for her compassion and client-centred work.
Julie said: “Chris has worked tirelessly over the last 30 years and made such a difference to so many individuals.
“Her approach has been of a calm and positive nature, which places people at ease.
“She has ensured that members of Headway Scunthorpe and North Lincolnshire receive the services they need to help them face life after brain injury, and made sure they did not feel alone.”
Simon Burgess, Chair of Headway Scunthorpe and North Lincolnshire Branch, said: “Chris represents everything great about the voluntary sector.
“She provides organisation, guidance, support and understanding to ABI members and their families during challenging times and difficult circumstances.
“Chris is a shining example of the epitome of a committed volunteer giving her time to support others and ensure the efficient running of the branch.”
Chris was told she had been selected as a finalist for the Awards by Cllr Carol Ross, Mayor of North Lincolnshire, at the launch of Scunthorpe and North Lincolnshire’s new Neuro Café.
The Neuro Café is an inclusive space, welcoming people with neurological conditions, their family and friends, and aims to support and connect like-minded people to share their journey.
It is held at The Pod’s Leisure Centre on the second Tuesday of the month from 1pm to 3pm.
Chris said: “I was unbelievably surprised when I was told by the Mayor of North Lincolnshire, Carol Ross, that I had been nominated for this award and had reached the final three.
“It is an honour to have been nominated, recognised and appreciated by all involved at Headway Scunthorpe.”
- Winners for the Headway Annual Awards will be announced on Friday, December 12 at The Royal Lancaster in London.