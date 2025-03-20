Revesby Country Fair offers £1,000 to young people working in the countryside

The organisers of Revesby Country Fair, a popular Lincolnshire family day out, are offering grants of up to £1,000 to support young people living and working in the region.

The Revesby Rural Activities Fund, which has doubled from £500 last year, is available for people up to the age of 25 living in Lincolnshire.

The grants aim to give young people the chance to participate in rural activities including traditional skills and crafts, game-keeping and horticulture. The funding can be used to pay for travel to rural activities, driving and tractor licenses, towing courses and IT costs - among many other expenses.

John Roe, Chairman of Revesby Country Fair, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to increase our bursary offering for young people across Lincolnshire and support them in their early careers. Growing up and starting work in a rural area can be difficult, but we need to do all we can to encourage the next generation of rural and agricultural workers.

“Revesby Country Fair is all about celebrating life in the Lincolnshire countryside so we’re also actively supporting the next generation who are making a living here.

“The Rural Activities Fund is open to all types of applications and we will consider any rurally-based activities, so please get in touch if you’d like to apply.”

Archie Joynes is a past recipient of the bursary and he is now pursuing a career as a farrier. He said: “I’m so grateful for the grant I received - I’ve always wanted to be a farrier and it helped me a great deal, enabling me to buy a portable forge to practise my metalwork skills.

“I enjoy living in a rural area, but it does bring some problems when finding work, so it is great that there is a fund to help people such as myself.”

To find out more about the Revesby Rural Activities Fund and submit an application, visit www.revesbycountryfair.co.uk/revesby-rural-activities-fund/

The Revesby Rural Activities Fund is supported by ticket sales from Revesby Country Fair which will take place this year on Sunday, August 3.

Following the success of the 2024 fair, trade stand applications and general public tickets are now live for this year’s show.

To apply for a trade stand at the 2025 show, visit www.revesbycountryfair.co.uk/trade-stands/

To purchase general public tickets for the 2025 show, visit www.revesbycountryfair.co.uk/buy-tickets-online/

