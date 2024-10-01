Review of Council Tax Support Scheme proposes more help for struggling households

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boston Borough Council’s Cabinet is asking for your views on a scheme which could help more low or no income families struggling in these economic times.

Residents in the Borough can have a say on proposed changes to the Council Tax Support Scheme – a scheme which helps people manage the cost of their annual council tax bill.

Boston’s scheme for working-age applicants is means-tested, with special consideration for vulnerable groups including families with children, individuals with disabilities, and those with caring responsibilities.

The current scheme provides a maximum of 75 per cent support for working-age households on low incomes. This means that all working age households have to pay at least 25 per cent towards their council tax.

The Cabinet is now asking residents whether the maximum support for households with children should increase to 100 per cent. It also asks whether support for other households should increase to a maximum of 85 per cent.

The consultation also seeks views on whether the Council should introduce a discretionary Exceptional Hardship Fund to help people even more. This would include signposting to other support services.

The review is also looking at ways to make the scheme more efficient by reducing administration costs.

According to recent Department for Work and Pension estimates, around one in three children in Boston Borough live in low-income households. There are currently 1,109 households with children who receive council tax support, of which 727 receive the maximum 75 per cent award.

The overall cost of the scheme currently costs around £4.4 million, and those costs are shared between Boston Borough Council, Lincolnshire County Council and the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire. We give Council Tax Support to around 4,700 working age households.

It is important to note that pensioners are not affected by changes made to the Council Tax Support Scheme as the rules for applicants of pension age continue to be set by Central Government. Pensioners can continue to get up to 100 per cent discount on their council tax. The scheme also protects all War Disablement Pensioners as well as war widows and widowers.

Councillor Anne Dorrian, Leader of the Council, said: "The Cabinet is very aware that there are many households with children living in hardship and poverty, and we wanted to address that in some way. By increasing the support that we can offer, means that the Council can help those folk who are struggling with food, fuel or financial poverty. Even if it helps just a little bit, we think it will take away some pressure for those finding it difficult to make ends meet.

“This is a public consultation and this is your chance to have a say. The results will help decide the level of support the Cabinet decides to award, if at all. In addition, we are thinking of launching an Exceptional Hardship Fund so that we provide a further safety net for those who really are in dire straits. Your views will help us to decide these issues and I would be grateful if you would spare a few minutes of your time to tell us what you think.”

The consultation has eight questions and will just take a few minutes to complete.

Residents are encouraged to complete the consultation online by visiting: www.boston.gov.uk/article/27481/COUNCIL-TAX-SUPPORT-SCHEME-CONSULTATION

The consultation will close on Friday, 15 November 2024.

Paper copies can be requested by calling 01205 314200.