Richard Tice MP visits Asda Boston for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Colleagues and customers at Boston’s Asda store were ‘tickled pink’ as October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month draws to a close to learn their efforts had raised over £3,264 for two breast cancer charities.

Richard Tice, Member of Parliament for Boston and Skegness, visited Boston's Asda store during the month to meet colleagues and learn more about their fundraising efforts in support of Asda Tickled Pink, helping to raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Since it was formed in 1996, Tickled Pink has raised more than £100 million for breast cancer charities. Now, working with Asda’s charity partners, Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!, Tickled Pink is funding better treatments, vital education and life-changing support, for anyone who needs it.

Funds raised by Asda Tickled Pink will support driving behaviour change through education of regular chest checking habits and normalising breast health awareness, increased access to life-changing support, and better, kinder treatments, all of which will ultimately lead to improved outcomes, and reduce the impact of breast cancer for everyone.

In-store fundraising has always been key to the success of Tickled Pink. Throughout the year, but particularly during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Asda colleagues and customers come together to raise vital funds through a variety of activities including bucket collections, raffles, tombolas, sponsored events and themed dress-up days.

Many Asda stores also host colleague challenges and competitions to engage their team and encourage donations. Richard Tice MP was invited to his local superstore, for a ‘wear pink day’, by colleagues to hear more about the vital work of Tickled Pink, and to support fundraising efforts, which have contributed significantly to the £100 million national total reached earlier this year.

Asda’s suppliers have also played a key supportive role in bringing Tickled Pink to life through a special range of pink products. Each year, hundreds of brands create limited-edition Tickled Pink items, with a donation from every purchase going to Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!. These products, which are on offer throughout October, not only raise vital funds but also help spread awareness of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

Stephen Bromby, community champion at the Lister Way store, said: “Thank you to all who kindly donated this year. The money raised will support those affected by breast cancer now and in the future. We want to remind customers that the important thing to do is check their breasts regularly, to know what is normal for them, and to understand the signs and symptoms. We’re on a mission to make checking your boobs, pecs and chests, whoever you are, as normal as your Asda shop.”

Members of the public can also donate unwanted clothing and textiles to the ‘George Take Back’ scheme to help fund the breast cancer charity partners. Participants should simply pack items, drop them off at the Lister Way store’s ToYou click and collect point, and receive a 10% off voucher for George.com as a thank you. The contributions through the scheme not only promote sustainability but also provide vital support for those affected by breast cancer: https://takeback.george.com/

If you’re worried about breast cancer, call the Breast Cancer Now helpline on 0808 800 6000. See a GP if you notice anything unusual in your breasts.