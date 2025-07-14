Rising demand for advanced recycling and green energy sites

Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park

A leading property consultancy has secured a site for the development of a next-generation plastic recycling ecoPlant in Lincolnshire – and has launched a search for additional sites to meet growing demand from clients in the advanced recycling and green energy sectors.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fisher German has secured a site at Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park, in Sleaford, for Clean Planet Energy (CPE) to construct an advanced recycling ecoPlant.

Contracts have been exchanged on the site with North Kesteven District Council, and should planning permission be approved, CPE is set to create one of the UK’s most innovative facilities which will process hard-to-recycle plastics, turning them back into resources such as sustainable fuels and circular plastics, dramatically reducing carbon emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CPE, which is part of Clean Planet Group, is expected to submit a planning application for the ecoPlant, which will be its second in the UK and has an estimated project value exceeding £35 million, to Lincolnshire County Council by October.

The Sleaford facility will follow CPE’s flagship UK ecoPlant in Teesside which is currently under construction and is due to open in 2026.

James Routledge, Consultant to Fisher German, who led the transaction, said he was delighted to have secured the site for Clean Planet Energy at a high-quality business park.

“This is a significant win for both the environment and the local economy,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Clean Planet Energy’s mission to roll out a nationwide network of ecoPlants is gaining real momentum, and we’re proud to be supporting that vision by identifying and securing strategic sites.”

Fisher German is now actively seeking further locations across the UK to meet rising demand, with a focus on freehold or long leasehold sites of at least eight acres.

Priority areas include the M62 corridor from Leeds to Manchester, and the Midlands via the M1 and M6, ideally positioned near major road networks and away from residential areas.

“Access to robust infrastructure is essential,” James added. “Many of our clients require upwards of 3.25 MVA electrical power capacity and medium-pressure gas supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Land with this level of readiness can be transformational for investors looking to bring green industry and job creation to new regions.”

Landowners with suitable sites are urged to contact Marcus Baumber at [email protected] or on 07884 413532.