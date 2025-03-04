Roll out the red carpet: Local care home goes to the Oscars

Residents at The Cedars care home in Bourne were given red carpet treatment when they were invited to an afternoon at ‘the Oscars’.

Staff at the care home pulled out all the stops to give the residents an afternoon to remember with a ‘Hollywood’ themed party to coincide with the Oscars. They rolled out the red carpet, chilled the pink fizz and served delicious canapes whilst everyone watched a live performance by popular local vocalist, Alison Jay. Alison performed a medley of iconic silver screen songs touching everyone’s hearts as she sang. The residents were joined by Vivien Leigh, Dolly Parton, Marilyn Monroe, Jane Russell, Doris Day and Johnny Depp as the staff from the Cedars all embraced the event and “Put on the Glitz”.

Rebecca Aldred, Senior General Manager, said: “Our residents are absolute superstars so they deserve to treated as such. We had such a fantastic time putting out the red carpet, decorating the home and giving everyone their awards – it has been such a brilliant afternoon, none of us wanted it to end!”

A resident at Cedars Bourne commented: “I absolutely loved our afternoon at the Oscars, it was so much fun! We get so spoilt here, the staff are lovely and they go out of their way to make us feel special every day.”

Cedars (Bourne) is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Cedars (Bourne) provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.