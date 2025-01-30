Rotarians receive honour for campaign to fund generators for Ukraine
Following the appeal made by Market Rasen Rotary a year ago, £5,000 was donated to purchase electricity generators and other forms of power which could be used during frequent power outages in Ukraine.
These goods were transported to Ukraine in some of the many convoys of donated vehicles that Tony Preston (a signatory to the certificate) from Kent and friends take to Ukraine. Tony has just completed his 45th such journey.
In Ukraine, vehicles and stock delivered, are distributed to areas of greatest need by Rotary clubs and Rotarians in the country.
The appeal was started with a heart rending 16 minute video produced by Market Rasen Rotarians featuring locally based Ukrainian mothers and daughters who are temporarily resident here. It can still be viewed at on Youtube at https://youtu.be/7NouY-oWFO8, and donations can still be made to www.justgiving.com/rotaryclub-marketrasen
Further to this activity, Rotarians have been busy collecting unused prescribed medical products, also wheelchairs and crutches, and delivering them to a hub in Gainsborough from where they are dispatched to Ukraine.
Anyone who wishes to support the appeal or to donate equipment and/or products, please contact any Rotarian or phone 07802279728 to arrange collection.
Market Rasen Rotary is raising money as part of a national Rotary project to send generators to Ukraine.
