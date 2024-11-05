Rotary Club donates £5,000 raised from 100km walking challenge to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

Rotary Club members were sponsored for the 100km Mission Impossible challenge carried out in September

Jane Peck from the club said: “We actually had 28 on our first group walk.

“We smashed our target eventually reaching £5,000."

Last week the club invited the community to a Gin and Nibbles taster event at St Denys’ Church Hall on October 30 to see what Rotary members do and allow people considering joining to find out more about the club.

Jane said: “Gin & Nibbles was a lovely social. It was nicely attended and the cheque was presented to the Air Ambulance.

“We are very proud of result.”

1 . FB_IMG_1730365969366.jpg Rotarian Paula Ireland is joined by Mayor of Sleaford Coun David Suiter and chairman of trustees at Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, Graham Secker. Photo: Jane Peck

2 . FB_IMG_1730365990467.jpg Rotarians Jane Peck and Ann Waldeck at the Gin and Nibbles taster event. Photo: ugc