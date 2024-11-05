Rotarian Paula Ireland presents the £5,000 raised to chairman of trustees at the air ambulance charity, Graham Secker.placeholder image
Rotarian Paula Ireland presents the £5,000 raised to chairman of trustees at the air ambulance charity, Graham Secker.

Rotary Club donates £5,000 raised from 100km walking challenge to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

By Andy Hubbert
Published 5th Nov 2024, 18:02 BST
The Rotary Club of Sleaford members have walked the equivalent of John O’Groats to Land’s End and back three times and raised £5,000 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Rotary Club members were sponsored for the 100km Mission Impossible challenge carried out in September

Jane Peck from the club said: “We actually had 28 on our first group walk.

“We smashed our target eventually reaching £5,000."

Last week the club invited the community to a Gin and Nibbles taster event at St Denys’ Church Hall on October 30 to see what Rotary members do and allow people considering joining to find out more about the club.

Jane said: “Gin & Nibbles was a lovely social. It was nicely attended and the cheque was presented to the Air Ambulance.

“We are very proud of result.”

Rotarian Paula Ireland is joined by Mayor of Sleaford Coun David Suiter and chairman of trustees at Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, Graham Secker.

1. FB_IMG_1730365969366.jpg

Rotarian Paula Ireland is joined by Mayor of Sleaford Coun David Suiter and chairman of trustees at Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, Graham Secker. Photo: Jane Peck

Rotarians Jane Peck and Ann Waldeck at the Gin and Nibbles taster event.

2. FB_IMG_1730365990467.jpg

Rotarians Jane Peck and Ann Waldeck at the Gin and Nibbles taster event. Photo: ugc

The gin and nibbles event at the Rotary Club of Sleaford.

3. FB_IMG_1730365998301.jpg

The gin and nibbles event at the Rotary Club of Sleaford. Photo: ugc

Related topics:Rotary ClubNotts Air AmbulanceGin
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice