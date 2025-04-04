Rotary Club donates to hospice and Myanmar earthquake aid effort

Rhea Harvey from St Andrew’s Hospice with the donation from Market Rasen Rotary Club.

Market Rasen Rotary Club has been able to help more good causes thanks to donations and the public spending at their events.

Rotarians hosted a visit from Rhea Harvey from St Andrew’s Hospice (Andy’s - the children’s section of the Hospice), when they presented £520 raised at their Christmas Tesco collection, organised by the club’s community committee.

The St. Andrew’s Hospice in Grimsby costs £6m to run for a year, with 18 per cent of costs met by government via the NHS. St. Andrews is a charitable organisation and will gather funds from a variety of sources, including profits from their 13 charity shops, from donations and from their café on the same site as the hospice, but separate to the main building.

To keep costs as low as possible, and to look after as many young people as they can, the 25 nurses and practitioners allocated to Andy’s, the children’s part of the hospice, operate a Hospice at Home scheme, right across

Lincolnshire and including East Yorkshire. They give usually two hours a day to each child giving respite, working with crafts, making referrals to the ‘Make a Wish’ charity, organising parties and creating happy and memorable times.

Rotarian Dianne Tuckett thanked Rhea for her talk and following several questions, confirmed that Rasen Rotary would continue to raise funds for Andy’s in the future.

At the same meeting, Rotarians approved the sending of £590 to Shelter Box to assist with Shelter Box’s efforts to supply tents, bedding, cooking facilities, lighting, water purifiers and a large box to act as a water storage tank

to Myanmar following the devastating earthquake there. This money will come from the Market Rasen club’s environmental fund, principally raised from cooking and selling burgers at various events.

This contribution will take the donations from Market Rasen Rotary to Shelter Box over the past years to in excess of £40,000.