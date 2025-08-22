Rotary Club members to do epic Route 66 walking challenge for charity

Rotarian Norry Bell - but can you name the bear?

Rotary Club members from Sleaford are to embark on an epic walking challenge inspired by America’s historic Route 66.

Last September the club supported the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance initiative when that charity challenged people to walk 100km during the month and to raise £100.

Rotary Club of Sleaford expanded that challenge by asking members to walk the equivalent distance from Land’s End to John ‘O Groats. They achieved that comfortably and decided to walk the same distance back, which they did to successfully raise £5,000.

The club’s Executive Secretary, Norry Bell, explained: “We’ve decided to repeat that kind of distance and plan to walk during September the equivalent distance from Chicago to Santa Monica – the original Route 66 across the USA. And we’re going to add something different this time. We’ve just been given this huge teddy bear by one of our benefactors from last year to help raise money for the Ambucopter and we plan to carry it along with us piggy-back style.

"One of the most eye-catching patches of the many routes we’ll cover is a double crossing of the Humber Bridge. This is at the specific request of (former president) Jane Peck who has always been scared of heights and this will be an extra challenge for her.

"We’re also planning for some of our members to take their turn in carrying Teddy to especially scenic parts of Lincolnshire which will provide further memorable photographic opportunities.”

The club is offering a £20 award to the person who comes up with the most entertaining or amusing name for their teddy. Text your suggestions to Norry on 07526 648248. All suggestions must be in by Saturday August 30.

“I realise this is very short notice, especially for the Teddy’s name, but he arrived rather unexpectedly,” said Norry.

Jane will keep the Sleaford Standard readers up to date with regular news on their progress.