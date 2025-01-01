Rotary Club presents its community service award

​Malcom Stimpson, Rotary President, presents the award to Eve Bennett.

Each year Market Rasen Rotary Club presents a Community Service Award to someone who has shown an outstanding commitment to their community.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award alternates between the Market Rasen and the Caistor areas, including local villages.

This year’s recipient, Eve Bennett, is said to have family at the heart of everything she does – not just her own family, but the wider Market Rasen family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club describes the award winner as a “true Rasenite” and as such is well known and trusted within the community.

David Mason from the club explains that when the opportunity came in 2023 to stand for election to the district council, she rose to the challenge and was successful. She wanted to work with her community and engage with residents to give help where it was most needed.

One area became a particular focus and that was parents of babies and young children.

He said: “Concerned new parents reported there was a lack of baby weighing facilities in the town. Gone were the days of the weekly baby clinic so important to give reassurance in those early weeks and months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So, a group was created to allow weighing to happen – however it became clear that it was the peer support that was needed more and now a thriving weekly group does just that.

“But Eve didn’t stop there. With the cost of living crisis hitting hard, she looked at ways to help local families.

"We are lucky in Market Rasen and Caistor to have dedicated volunteers providing a food bank service, but the cost of baby essentials – nappies, formula, toiletries – was bringing extreme pressure.

"So, the Market Rasen Baby Bank was set up and each week Eve prepares packs for families – often delivering items to their door – or welcoming parents to the baby bank where they can dip into the supplies to help them manage their household budget for that week. All this is done in a quiet and unassuming way – not for accolades or praise but with kind words and a warm heart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Market Rasen Rotary has supported the baby bank, most recently with the Santa Fun Run, which raised £277 – some of which went to provide fresh fruit and fruit juice for seasonal boxes, while the rest has been used to help replenish the baby bank shelves with a donation on the club’s presentation night.

“Of course, our recipient is well known to all Rasen Rotarians; we know her better as ‘our Eve’ who feeds Market Rasen Rotarians so well at our Thursday meetings,” added David. Eve received a cheque to accompany the award, for £100, which will be used to further develop the Baby Bank.