Rotary Club serves up hot food at Market Rasen lights switch on

The lights switch on at Market Rasen. Photo: David Mason

Market Rasen Rotarians were pleased to support the Town Council at the switch-on of the Christmas tree lights in the Market Place on Wednesday.

The Town Council thanked everyone who braved the weather and the organisations for their support.

There was a children’s entertainer and appearances by Captain Fantastic and Bee Active.

A Rotary Club team fired up their charcoal barbecues under the market shelter and provided hot dogs and burgers. The Town Council gave out vouchers for the children to enjoy a tea time treat, cooked by the Rotarians.

Sizzling their sausages - Market Rasen Rotarians.

A total of £175 profit will go into Rotary Community funds, for future distribution in the area.

The Santa Run, a few days earlier, raised £277 which will go to Market Rasen Baby Bank. As usual, the community team within Rotary, are giving £50 toward presents from the Market Rasen Christmas Tree Fund.