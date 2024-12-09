Rotary Club serves up hot food at Market Rasen lights switch on
The Town Council thanked everyone who braved the weather and the organisations for their support.
There was a children’s entertainer and appearances by Captain Fantastic and Bee Active.
A Rotary Club team fired up their charcoal barbecues under the market shelter and provided hot dogs and burgers. The Town Council gave out vouchers for the children to enjoy a tea time treat, cooked by the Rotarians.
A total of £175 profit will go into Rotary Community funds, for future distribution in the area.
The Santa Run, a few days earlier, raised £277 which will go to Market Rasen Baby Bank. As usual, the community team within Rotary, are giving £50 toward presents from the Market Rasen Christmas Tree Fund.