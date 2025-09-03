Royal evening for WI members with former head gardener

Enthralled WI members and guests listen to the former Head Gardener of Sandringham House.

It was a Royal evening for members of Manby and Grimoldby Women’s Institute when they hosted a special visit from Martin Woods, former Head Gardener at Sandringham House.

The event on August 20 drew a full house, with members, guests from across Lincolnshire WI groups, and even the Federation Chair in attendance.

Martin captivated the audience with stories from his extraordinary 43-year career in the royal gardens. From his humble beginnings as an apprentice - living in the Bothy and washing flowerpots - to rising through the ranks to become Head Gardener, Martin’s journey was as inspiring as it was entertaining.

His tales of life behind the scenes at Sandringham, including heartwarming and humorous encounters with the Royal Family, delighted the audience, and the evening concluded with an engaging Q&A session full of practical tips for the home gardener.

Of course, no WI evening would be complete without the famous refreshment table and raffle - and thanks to the generous contributions of members and Manby Post Office, guests were treated to an array of homemade cakes and exciting prizes.

The event also supported Alford Hub, a registered Lincolnshire-based charity that was established during the pandemic to assist people in need. Entirely reliant on donations and without public funding, the Hub provides vital services including a uniform and baby bank, befriending and advice services. Their motto, "Stronger together – because people need community," reflects the heart of their work.

For more information about the Manby & Grimoldby WI or Alford Hub, contact the Press Secretary at: [email protected]