Rtn. John Moore introduced David Carrick, representative from Air Ambulance to speak to Market Rasen Rotary

David has been a volunteer for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance for only 10 months, one of about 170 volunteers, involved in many aspects of running the service and fund raising, and raising awareness.

David thanked Rotary in Market Rasen who have donated approaching £40,000.00 over the years to the LNAS. This historically has principally come from running competitive golf competitions each year, but due to the difficulty of enticing new sponsors, this year the donation made by Market Rasen Rotary of £2228.00 came from our cooking burgers at the Open Farm Sunday event at the Sutton Estates, Stainton -Le-Vale farm.

The LNAS receives no government funding, and the management prefer it that way as they have autonomy. LNAS needs £13m to operate each year, and as a second helicopter is scheduled to arrive in Summer 2027 the funding will need to increase.

The current helicopter, the 5th of such machines, costs £4,000/mission and flies on 4-5 missions/day. When the service began, funding was so critical, the missions were governed by funds in the bank. In the early days, the method was swoop and scoop, taking the patient to A & E with little medical intervention, but now on arrival at the accident scene, the helicopter brings its own advanced A & E operating department to the patient with full anaesthesia, bloods etc available.

Rtn John Moore, with Past President Malcolm Stimpson present the cheque to David Carrick of The Lincs Notts Air Ambulance

Now, it is a 24/7 operation, and the helicopter is supported by two hi-speed cars, one in Mansfield Woodhouse and one at HQ on the A15, directly opposite Waddington airfield on which the helicopter used to be based until the brand new purpose built station was opened in 2021.The critical care cars are used particularly for City shouts and when weather conditions or location prevents safe helicopter operations. They have the same facilities/equipment as the helicopter excluding a stretcher facility.. Also, the helicopter is unlikely to be used between 2.00 am and 7.00am. When the E.Midlands ambulance service calls on the LNAS, the helicopter can be in the air in 5 minutes. Flights of the neighbouring Red Arrows must allow free passage to the helicopter on its way to a call, but the opposite occurs on a return flight. The helicopter can reach any location in Lincolnshire and/or Nottinghamshire’s 3,500 sq. miles of territory in 20 minutes. There are reciprocal arrangements for support from other adjacent Air Ambulances, an example being when last year 3 air ambulances were called and arrived at a major RTA on the Lincolnshire coast.

In 2024, the helicopter flew on 1,724 missions; 643 medical emergencies, 435 RTAs, 139 assaults, 264 accidents, (home and workplace), 48 sports and leisure and 195 miscellaneous call outs.

Patients are flown to, or sometimes after being administered to by the on-board medics, travel by a land ambulance to one of 26 different hospitals. There are no serious trauma facilities in Lincolnshire, the local centres being QMC in Nottingham, Hull Royal Infirmary and the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

Sometimes the helicopter doesn’t get chance to return to bas with the HEMS controllers bouncing the helicopter to its next call with no base return. This happened 6 times on one day in 2024.

Doctors flying with the Air ambulance travel from their home consultancies in hospitals from across the British Isles but one from the Middle East (Dubai). Each consultant Dr. can volunteer for as many days work /month as they are able and are paid according to the days worked. Paramedics working on the Air Ambulance are employees of the LNAS. The pilots are part of the leasing package of the helicopter from the manufacturer.

Should any reader wish to support the LNAS, then there is a weekly lottery; a lot of funding comes from bequests in wills, and there are charity shops in Wragby and Mansfield Woodhouse (Notts). A magazine called Sky Shout, is very informative.

David Carrick thanked Rotary in Market Rasen for their donation. On behalf of Rotary, John Moore thanked David for an excellent talk , and confirmed we shall continue to support the LNAS in the future.