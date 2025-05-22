Rugby team to do fundraiser in memory of friends who died in road crash

Carre’s Grammar school students William Ray, 17, who was driving, and Eddie Shore, 18, died after being involved in a collision with another vehicle on the A17 at North Rauceby on June 20, 2024.

The two rear seat passengers in this car, were also seriously injured in the collision.

Now a group of their school friends from the Sleaford and Newark area have come together to form a rugby sevens team in memory of their two late friends.

Team member Josiah Waqalevu explained: “To honour their lives, we have entered the Will Ray Memorial Sevens Tournament at Sleaford Rugby Club, and are dedicating our journey to raising funds for the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance — a charity that means a great deal to us and many in the local community.

“Alongside our participation in the tournament, we are undertaking a series of unique and challenging fundraising efforts in the run-up to the event on June 21, the anniversary of the accident that took Will and Eddie’s lives.”

These challenges include: team-mate Matt running 365km between now and June 20; Josiah lifting a total of 365,000kg in the gym over the same period; Jack, Oscar, Max and Luke hiking Snowdon; and Barney and Paddy attempting to consume 20,000 calories in 24 hours.

Josiah said: “Each effort reflects the spirit of our friendship group and our desire to do something meaningful to keep Will and Eddie’s memory alive.”

To support these efforts, the boys have launched a GoFundMe campaign, and have already raised over £500. You can view the fundraising page at https://gofund.me/3bc60126

Josiah added: “We want to share our mission with the wider community. We believe this could help inspire others, raise awareness of the vital work the Air Ambulance service does, and encourage further donations.”

Sleaford Rugby Club said on its social media: “June 21 will be a special day for SRFC. “In loving memory of Will Ray, we will be hosting a tournament for all ages. Mini’s right through to seniors. “We can’t wait for the most special day! And we hope to see so many of you with us.”

The tournament will include evening entertainment and activities including rodeo rugby ball, slip and slide and sumo suits. All involved are requested to wear something purple.

1 . mssp-26-06-24-collision north Rauceby Eddie Shore.JPG Eddie Shore. Photo: Lincs Police

2 . mssp-26-06-24-collision north rauceby will.JPG William Ray. Photo: Lincs Police