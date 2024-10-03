Ruskington and Area Veterans’ Group hold special ceremony for new banner

The standard will allow the group and its’ members who belonged to all branches of the UK military to be represented during services such as Remembrance Day, commemorated every November.

On Saturday September 21, members of the recently formed group gathered for their monthly meeting, but also for the United Nations International Day of Peace.

They met at the Ruskington Memorial Gardens, on the corner of Sleaford Road and Rectory Road for the service of dedication.

“The dedication of a standard is a very traditional activity within military circles and is something that we were very keen to honour as a collective of serving and veteran military personnel.” said club chairman Neil Fryer, “and the club is thrilled to have the involvement of Rev. Gabriele Britton-Voss from Ruskington Methodist Church.”

Rev Voss led the service of dedication before the usual September gathering at the Shoulder of Mutton pub over the road.

The timing of the service means that the standard will be dedicated in time for the annual Armistice Day ceremonies a few weeks later.

Neil added: “There is no requirement to have the standard dedicated, but we wanted to uphold the tradition, even with a brand-new standard and a relatively young group.”

Members benefit from the camaraderie and companionship found within the club, just as within their service lives. It is only a few months since the idea of a standard was first suggested and it will be on hand for club to be present at the various associations remembering battalions, squadrons, ships and submarines.

Richard Wright, a club member, and local councillor donated the standard to the club.

“Ruskington and Area Veterans’ Breakfast Club are very grateful for Richard’s generosity,” said Ged Robb, a member of the club from the first meeting, “and we wanted to ensure that the standard was treated with the respect that it deserves right from the off while it helps us in displaying our pride in having served with this country’s uniformed service organisations.”

It is just over a year since the group was formed, it continues to meet every third Saturday of the month from 12 noon at the Shoulder of Mutton right in Ruskington, and the group’s commitment to provide company to all who have served remains as determined as ever. Not only that, but immediate family members are also welcome to join the club and take equal part in all events. Everyone who has worn a uniform knows that their family serves too, and the club is keen to ensure that their contribution to holding the fort back home is fully acknowledged.

Founded in April 2023, following a Tommy’s Sleep Out by the first two members, Chris Cooke and Neil Fryer, Ruskington & Area Veterans’ Breakfast Club is a small part of a countrywide network of similar clubs, providing a

valuable boon to the community. New members are always welcome, and information can be found on the Facebook group Ruskington and area veterans.

1 . Rusko veterans The whole group.JPG The whole Ruskington veterans group at the memorial gardens with their new standard. Photo: supplied