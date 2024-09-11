Ruskington and Area Veterans’ Group planning special ceremony for new standard banner

The standard will allow the group and its’ members who belonged to all branches of the UK military to be represented during services such as Remembrance Day, commemorated every November. Anyone interested is invited to convene at the Ruskington Memorial Gardens, on the corner of Sleaford Road and Rectory Road, on Saturday 21st September from 11:15am, prompt start to the service at 11:30am.

Members of the Ruskington & Area Veterans’ Breakfast Club are planning a service of dedication for a brand-new standard that has been donated by a club member. The standard will allow the group and its’ members who belonged to all branches of the UK military to be represented during services such as Remembrance Day, commemorated every November. Saturday 21st September was chosen as it will be a day when the group will gather for their monthly meeting, but it is also the United Nations International Day of Peace. Members and anyone interested are invited to convene at the Ruskington Memorial Gardens, on the corner of Sleaford Road and Rectory Road, from 11:15am, with a prompt start to the service at 11:30am. We will then move across the Shoulder of Mutton where tea and coffee will be available as well as the usual provisions from the bar.

“The dedication of a standard is a very traditional activity within military circles and is something that we were very keen to honour as a collective of serving and veteran military personnel.” said Neil Fryer, “and the club is thrilled to have the involvement of Rev. Gabriele Britton-Voss from Ruskington Methodist Church, who will be conducting the service of dedication before the usual September gathering of the group on 21 September.” The timing of the service means that the standard will be dedicated in time for the annual Armistice Day ceremonies a few weeks later. Neil added “There is no requirement to have the standard dedicated, but we wanted to uphold the tradition, even with a brand-new standard and a relatively young group.”

Members benefit from the camaraderie and companionship found within the club, just as within their service lives. It is only a few months since the idea of a standard was first suggested, so to have it in time for Remembrance 2024 to ensure that all commemorative events in the local area including those for the various associations remembering battalions, squadrons, ships, submarines, etc., could have a club representation will be most appreciated.

Richard Wright, a club member, and local councillor donated the standard to the club, and he serves as an example of how the members are keen to move the club forward as it continues to grow. “Ruskington and Area Veterans’ Breakfast Club are very grateful for Richard’s generosity,” said Ged Robb, a member of the club from the first meeting, “and we wanted to ensure that the standard was treated with the respect that it deserves right from the off while it helps us in displaying our pride in having served with this country’s uniformed service organisations.”

Just over a year since the group was formed.

It is just over a year since the group was formed, it continues to meet every third Saturday of the month from 12 noon at the Shoulder of Mutton right in the heart of Ruskington, and the group’s commitment to provide company to all who have served remains as determined as ever. Not only that, but immediate family members are also welcome to join the club and take equal part in all events. Everyone who has worn a uniform knows that their family serves too, and the club is keen to ensure that their contribution to holding the fort back home is fully acknowledged.

Founded in April 2023, following a “Tommy’s Sleep Out” by the first two members, Chris Cooke and Neil Fryer, Ruskington & Area Veterans’ Breakfast Club is a small part of a countrywide network of similar clubs, and it is clear to all that they provide a valuable boon to the communities that have risen around them. New members are always welcome, and information can be found on the Facebook group “Ruskington and area veterans’ group.”