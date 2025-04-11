Salvation Army donates to Ukraine aid charity
The Corps has linked up with an organisation called Hull4Ukraine which takes much needed supplies over to the war-torn country.
Territorial Envoy Terence Carpenter from the town’s Salvation Army travelled to hand over toiletries, food stuffs and equipment for disabled people to charity director John Holmes at their base in Hull.
They were joined by Ukrainian refugees Liliya, Olena and Lyudmila, who have also been working with the charity.
Mr Carpenter said: “ John Holmes was invited to our Cameo group to share with us some of the stories and issues that are taking place at ground level.
“Also, a collection was taken up and raised £202 for their ongoing work.”
As a registered charity, The Salvation Army demonstrates its Christian principles through social action and is one of the largest, most diverse providers of social welfare in the world.
