Sandford Award acknowledges educational excellence at Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum

The success and educational impact of Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum has been recognised by the award of a prestigious national accreditation.

The Sandford Award is an independently judged, quality-assured assessment of education programmes at heritage sites, museums, archives and collections across the British Isles. It focuses on formal, curriculum-linked education opportunities offered to schools by heritage sites, but can include informal learning such as family programmes.

This is the second time in six years that the NKDC-run Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum has been awarded the Sandford Award; one of only 19 to receive it this year, alongside sites including Gainsborough Old Hall, Lincoln Cathedral, Kensington Palace, The British Schools Museum and The National Archives.

Last year another of the Council’s visitor venues, Mrs Smith’s Cottage in Navenby was awarded, joining just 500 heritage locations nationwide to have been awarded over 40 years.

William Alvey Primary School in Sleaford took part in workshops that Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum were assessed on for the Sandford Award.

Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, located off the A17 at North Rauceby, portrays the fascinating story of RAF College Cranwell, regarded as the most famous landmark in RAF history, from its origins in 1916 as a Royal Naval Air Service base to the current day.

In their citation, the Sandford judges said: “Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum provides visitors with a fascinating insight into RAF Cranwell and the many people, including airmen and women from across the Commonwealth, who trained there and went on to distinguish themselves both in wartime and as pioneers in the development of flight.

“Skilled and dedicated staff and volunteers use the small gallery space imaginatively and flexibly to both display the museum’s rich collections and provide a wide range of curriculum linked workshops.

“Regular consultation with schools and general visitors ensures that the museum responds to audience needs and has resulted in inspiring temporary exhibitions and STEM focused workshops for schools.

“A visit to Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum will deliver an enjoyable and rich learning experience for all.”

The awards will be presented at St Paul’s Cathedral in November.

North Kesteven District Council Leader, Cllr Richard Wright, said: “It is brilliant to see the hard work and dedication of a local heritage site recognised again through this prestigious award.

“We are proud of all the staff and volunteers at Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum who themselves know so much and are an integral part of the learning experience.

“As an RAF veteran myself, the Cranwell museum is a personal favourite of mine. Despite its small size, it’s a giant in terms of its collection of interesting artefacts, its interactive hands-on experiences and fascinating changing exhibitions that are skilfully curated so that everyone can connect with the RAF story, whatever their age.

“With its Jet Provost flight simulator, Vampire T11 Cockpit and replica of Frank Whittle’s jet engine it’s a real hit with school visits, but also has the level of historical integrity beloved of generations of veterans who’ve passed through the college and want to reconnect with their time in RAF Lincolnshire.”

Museum supervisor Angela Riley said: “The volunteers and I have enjoyed working with the schools that have visited us over the year and we try to offer an engaging learning opportunity for all of the children we meet.

“We are thrilled that our work has been recognised once again and look forward to working with lots more children over the coming years."