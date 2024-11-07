Santas on the run in Rasen

Look out your seasonal suits and sign up for this year's Market Rasen Santa Run.

Organised by Rasen Rotary, the event will be held on Sunday December 1, starting and finishing at the town's leisure centre.

While the two-lap course is a distance of 5k, there is the option to do just one lap - and you don't even have to run.

Chairman of Rasen Rotary's community committee, Dianne Tuckett said: "It may be called a run, but we always have people who just want to walk the course and all ages are welcome to join in. The most important thing is to have fun and help raise money for local good causes."

Some of the participants at last year's event

This year's event will be supporting Market Rasen Baby Bank and there will also be a collection box on the day for people to drop donated items off. The baby bank is always in need of baby toiletries, wipes, nappies etc.

Dianne added: "We already have more than 30 people signed up, but would welcome more. It would be great to paint the town red with some early Christmas cheer, so get out your Santa hats, suits or seasonal attire and join in the fun."

Entry fee for the event, which starts at 10.30am, is £5 for adults and £2 for under 16s. Register via email: [email protected] or call/text 07876 614824.

Payment can be made by bank transfer to Rotary Club of Market Rasen Sort Code 30-67-76 A/c No 57943260

A small number of Santa suits are available for sale, priced £5 to £15.