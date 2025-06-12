School pupils lend a hand to bury time capsule at new Savoy Cinema site

West Lindsey District Council is delighted to announce the burial of a time capsule at the site of the soon-to-be-opened Savoy Cinema in Gainsborough.

This exciting event marks a significant milestone in the ongoing Levelling Up project, aimed at revitalising the local area and fostering community spirit.

The time capsule, buried in the grounds of the Savoy Cinema, contains a rich collection of items that reflect the vibrant history and future aspirations of Gainsborough. Contributions include letters from students at Parish Church C of E Primary School and Aegir Specialist Academy, thoughtfully crafted newspaper article templates titled "Letters from 2025," and a variety of photographs and information about key local landmarks.

Contents of the Time Capsule:

Cllr Trevor Young, Leader of West Lindsey District Council, who helped bury the capsule with Wayne Gregory, Savoy Operations Manager, said: "The burial of this time capsule is a symbolic act that connects our past, present, and future. It reflects the community's collective effort to build a brighter future for Gainsborough, while ensuring our rich heritage continues to be remembered."

Sally Grindrod-Smith, Director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities, at West Lindsey District Council, was among those attending on site on Tuesday.

She said: “We were thrilled to be joined by pupils from Gainsborough’s Parish Church C of E Primary School, andAegir Specialist Academy, Gainsborough who were excited to have their work included within the time capsule and was great to hear their enthusiasm for seeing a movie at the new cinema this summer.

“Our thanks go out to the Gelder Group, who helped the ceremony go to plan and who have been supportive throughout and have been instrumental in enabling the cinema project to come to fruition."

Headteacher of Gainsborough’s Parish Church C of E Primary School, Theresa Peacock, who was there among the excited children, said:"We think it’s fantastic that in 50 years’ time that someone will have an insight into what life was like for our children here at Gainsborough Parish.”

The Savoy Cinema, set to open later this year, is a key component of the Levelling Up project, which aims to enhance the cultural and economic landscape of Gainsborough.

Gelder Group Chief Executive Officer Steve Gelder MBE FCGI said: "It’s an honour for Gelder Group to be playing a part in the transformation of Gainsborough through the construction of the new Savoy Cinema.

“The burial of the time capsule is a brilliant initiative that connects the past, present, and future of this vibrant town. Seeing local school pupils get involved is particularly inspiring — they are the next generation of community leaders, and it’s fitting that their voices will be heard many years from now.

“We’re proud to support West Lindsey District Council and the Levelling Up project in creating a legacy that the whole town can be proud of."

The cinema will serve as a hub for entertainment and community gatherings, providing residents with a modern venue to enjoy films and events. The development also includes three retail/restaurant units.

Wayne Gregory, Savoy Operations Manager, said: “At Savoy, our goal is to create a welcoming space where local residents can come together, enjoy the magic of film, and make lasting memories.

The time capsule ceremony has become a cherished memory for everyone involved, including the students and our on-site team, as we near completion and eagerly anticipate the opening.

“We feel privileged to contribute to the revitalization of this area and are enthusiastic about being part of Gainsborough’s story moving forward.”

The Savoy Cinema is due to open next month – watch this space for more information.