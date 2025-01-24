Schools encouraged to grow their own potatoes through educational project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading potato supplier Branston is once again encouraging schools to sign up for the Grow Your Own Potatoes programme this year, as one of the sponsors of the primary school-based farm to fork initiative.

Designed to educate children about where their food comes from, how to grow potatoes, and how they form part of a healthy, balanced diet, this year’s theme is Growing for a Greener Future. Alongside two varieties of seed potatoes, each free kit will also include a packet of wildflower seeds to emphasise the importance of biodiversity and supporting pollinators, further enriching the children’s learning experience.

The project has seen more than six million children take part to date, and the deadline for teachers to register their school is Friday 31 January, with kits expected to arrive mid-February. Once they have received the resources children will begin chitting their seeds before planting them in March. Over the 14 weeks of growth, children will observe, care for, and learn about the potato-growing process before harvesting their crops in June, gaining valuable insights into food production and sustainability along the way.

Lucia Washbrook, sales & marketing director at Branston, said: “We’re sponsoring Grow Your Own Potatoes once again this year as it’s a brilliant initiative that provides vital education for children. It’s important to learn about growing produce and the benefits of a balanced diet from a young age, so for children to gain this hands-on experience is a fantastic foundation for them to build on.

The Grow Your Own Potatoes programme teaches children valuable skills in food growing and nutrition

“Grow Your Own Potatoes is a wonderful programme, and we’d encourage primary school teachers to get signed up before the deadline and get involved. The skills children can learn from taking part in the growing process are invaluable, and we’re looking forward to seeing the harvested potatoes later in the year.”

Once harvested, participating schools are also encouraged to take part in a nationwide competition that will see them submit the weight of the potatoes they have grown, as well as photos to celebrate their achievements.

Sue Lawton, project manager at Grow Your Own Potatoes, said: "Registrations for this year’s Grow Your Own Potatoes project close at the end of January, but there’s still time for schools to secure their kits. Schools can sign up for multiple kits this year, making it the perfect opportunity to challenge other classes to a potato-growing competition and see who can harvest the biggest yield.

“This free project is a fantastic way to inspire children to learn where their food comes from, explore healthy eating, and develop essential life skills through fun, hands-on learning, as well as support local agriculture and promote environmental stewardship. We’re very grateful for Branston’s continued support."

To register for a FREE Grow Your Own Potatoes kit visit https://growyourownpotatoes.org.uk/about-gyop/register/

For more information on Branston visit www.branston.com.