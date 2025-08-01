Scout Leaders from Lincolnshire represent UK at International Scout event in Portugal

Sarah Dixon, 24, a student from Grantham and Celia Davis, 22 an apprentice from Woodhall Spa are currently with nearly 500 UK Scouts on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure, known as World Scout Moot, in Portugal.

9000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old, are gathered in Portugal for the 16th World Scout Moot. The adventure began in Tejo Park in Lisbon on 25th July and will finish in Porto. Throughout the jam-packed event, Celia and Sarah are immersing themselves in Portuguese communities and culture. The international Scouting event includes a 4-day expedition, during which, participants group with Scouts from other countries and take one of 100 routes through remote parts of Portugal.

After the expedition, Celia’s and Sarah’s groups reconvene with the other participants to have the remaining days filled with Scouting activities, international cultural learning and skill development at a camp base in Ovar, before the closing celebration and heading back home.

Full of anticipation as got ready to leave for the adventure, Celia said, “I’m nervous and excited. We’ve been split into “pods” which are groups of UK participants. I’ve made friends with mine and I can’t wait to spend more time with them and play games that have become a bit of a tradition. I can’t wait to be hiking through remote areas of Portugal and meeting other Scouts.”

Sarah said, “I’m really looking forward to learning about different languages and cultures from around the world. I’d especially love to meet Spanish speaking Scouts, particularly from Argentina. I’m so excited to get stuck in, make new friends and have an amazing time.”

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages Scouts to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship. World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them. Opportunities like this continue to be created thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields wished Celia and Sarahwell prior to their departure by saying, “A massive good luck to Sarah Dixon and Celia Davisand all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot. This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change. The true international spirit of Scouting will shine through, with so many chances to learn from other Scouts around the world. I know each UK Scout attending will grab the opportunity to create memories, friendships and skills to last a lifetime.”

We know that too many young people today grow up unhappy and worried about their future. Scouts aims to change that. We give young people a chance to belong and a place to be themselves.