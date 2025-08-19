Scouts and Explorer Scouts are getting bigger

Let's hope this works

Did you know that the number of young people involved in Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) and Explorer Scouts (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) is getting bigger in Rutland District? Census figures show that over the last two years the Scout section has grown by over 9% and the Explorer section by 60%. The Explorer figures are at their highest since 2018.

The reason for the high levels of growth is due to the amazing programmes organised by volunteers. With activities ranging from air activities to cooking, emergency aid to global issues and pioneering to water activities, more Scouts are being retained, and new young people are joining. Scouting provides over 250 activities and there is something for everyone. Young people can also learn and develop skills for life, such as communication, independence, leadership, problem solving, responsibility and team working.

However, the call is for more people to volunteer. Adult volunteer Nigel said, “Across the District there are waiting lists for Squirrels (ages 4 to 6), Beavers (aged 6 to 8) Cubs (ages 8 to 10), and Scouts. We are looking for more volunteers so we can provide more children and young people with amazing opportunities.”

Nigel added, “Volunteering with Scouts is a great opportunity to help young people learn and develop skills along with having fun and trying out new activities. It’s also a great opportunity to learn and develop new skills yourself, make friends, try new activities and take pride in seeing young people develop.” He added, “As volunteers we can help put the foundations in place. We then encourage the children and young people to build upon them as they try new activities and learn skills for life. Children and young people want adventure, and we provide the opportunity to have those adventures. The increase in numbers shows we are providing activities and opportunities that young people want to do.” Nigel added, “Volunteering with any of the sections allows you to see changes in the character of young people, see them becoming more confident and see them coming out of their shells.” Nigel concluded by saying, “If you want to work with young children or teenagers, help fund raise or help look after the Scout HQ or help with admin or be a Trustee, we will find you a role.”

For further information about any of the sections or volunteering, please visit Get in Touch | Lincolnshire Scouts