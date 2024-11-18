Scouts launches first-ever national volunteering programme with HSBC UK at Normanby Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Sunday 17th November, Normanby Park saw the gathering of over 40 Beaver Scouts to celebrate the launch of The Scouts first-ever nationwide volunteering programme with HSBC UK.

Beavers, aged between 6 and 8, from Winterton, Kirton Lindsey, Goxhill, Messingham and Scunthorpe were the very first Scouts to earn the popular Money Skills Activity Badge through the new partnership workshops.

This volunteering programme saw a similar launch event for Cubs, aged between 8 and 10 also at Normanby Park in Spring 2024.

16 local HSBC UK staff volunteers were part of the day and were able to impart their financial knowledge on the next generation, supported by existing Scout volunteers.

The Beavers were able to earn their Money Skills Badge in just one day through the guidance and fun activities delivered by HSBC volunteers. Lily, aged 7 from Kirton Lindsey Beavers said “it’s been really good.”

The Beavers were able to learn about financial skills through the application to real life scenarios. Robert aged 6 from Goxhill Beavers said “I had to find out the price of a tent, because we had to work out what we needed and what we wanted…a need is most important.”

Remy, aged 7 from Kirton Lindesy Beavers explained “it’s not about how big coins are, it’s about how big in value they are.”

Scouts, known for providing young people with skills for life, developed the Money Skills Activity Badge in partnership with HSBC UK. The badge builds confidence and understanding of money, with over 150,000 young people earning this badge since its launch in 2021.

Sachi Moodley, Universal Banker at HSBC UK in Lincoln said:

“I have come from Lincoln today because I wanted to make sure I engaged with all the youngsters today and I saw it as an ideal opportunity."

“The highlight for me personally today was just seeing the enthusiasm and the engagement.”

“We encourage the young people to built this skillset in terms of finances and to be more financially aware. This has been totally refreshing.”

HSBC UK’s network of volunteers is anticipated to reach over 14,500 Beaver Scout Colonies and Cub Scout Packs across the UK over the next few years, visiting weekly meetings and running one day workshops across the UK, but the first of ITS kind began here in North Lincolnshire.

Georgie Howarth Programme Manager for the Scouts-HSBC UK Volunteer Programme speaking at the launch said:

“Having a network of 200 skilled and enthusiastic HSBC UK volunteers working alongside our Scout leaders across the UK gives us an opportunity to help young people better develop these key life skills. It means that where Scout leaders lack confidence in subject knowledge, they can tap the local expertise available in their communities to work with them and young people won’t miss out.”