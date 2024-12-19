Scunthorpe Congregational Church Christmas gift to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance
A huge thanks to Scunthorpe Congregational Church for their wonderful donation of £1,000 to LNAA during their annual gift service held earlier in December.
LNAA Volunteer David Carrick went along to accept the donation.
He said: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet this warm and welcoming group and accept an incredibly generous cheque on behalf of LNAA.
The crews respond to on average, four missions per day. Each mission costs on average £4,000 and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance can only do what they do with the support of people living in Lincs & Notts.”
More details on how to support Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance can be found : ambucopter.org.uk