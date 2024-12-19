Scunthorpe Congregational Church Christmas gift to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

LNAA Volunteer receives gift from Scunthorpe Congregational Choir.

A huge thanks to Scunthorpe Congregational Church for their wonderful donation of £1,000 to LNAA during their annual gift service held earlier in December.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LNAA Volunteer David Carrick went along to accept the donation.

He said: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet this warm and welcoming group and accept an incredibly generous cheque on behalf of LNAA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crews respond to on average, four missions per day. Each mission costs on average £4,000 and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance can only do what they do with the support of people living in Lincs & Notts.”

More details on how to support Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance can be found : ambucopter.org.uk