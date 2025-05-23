Scunthorpe woman tackles monthly 10k plus a half marathon to support MS charity

Laura will run at least 10k every month

A Scunthorpe woman is running a 10k race every month for a year to raise funds for a charity close to her heart – despite suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS).

Laura Marsden, 34, is taking on 12 sponsored runs across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire before her 35th birthday in February next year. She’s already completed three of them. And in September, she will run a half marathon.

“I’m doing this because running is a privilege not afforded to everyone with MS,” said Laura. “Some days I can manage 10k, other days even 5k feels tough – but I’m determined.”

Laura was diagnosed with MS at 27 after waking up unable to walk or see properly. “It came as a huge shock. I’d always been fit and healthy. Suddenly, I didn’t know what my future looked like,” she said. “I’ve always been an optimist, but MS made me afraid to think ahead – and that’s hard in your late twenties when you expect your best years to be in front of you.”

Laura is raising money for MS-UK

MS is a life-long, incurable condition that affects the central nervous system. It can cause a range of symptoms, including mobility issues, fatigue, numbness, pain, and cognitive challenges.

Laura now channels her energy into supporting MS-UK, a national charity helping people affected by MS live healthier, happier lives. MS-UK helped Laura come to terms with her diagnosis and supported her early journey with the condition. She became a trustee of the charity three years ago.

Her biggest challenge comes in three months when she will take on the Great North Run in September, a 13.1 mile half marathon.

Training isn’t always easy. “My fatigue is hard to manage,” she said. “Heat and cold both affect my symptoms. I use cooling towels in summer, and in winter I run with heat patches on my arm and back to help with painful numbness.”

Despite these challenges, Laura says running helps her both physically and mentally. “It helps manage my symptoms and keeps me sane,” she said. “But it does mean planning everything around the energy it takes – it’s like a full-time job!”

Laura’s next race is the Withernsea 10k on 29 June.

Support Laura’s challenge: www.justgiving.com/page/laura-marsden-6

Learn more about MS-UK: www.ms-uk.org