Sea Scouts are on the crest of a wave thanks to Freemasons’ £1,500 donation

Sea Scouts of the 1st Cleethorpes Group are £1,500 closer to getting a new safety boat thanks to a donation from Freemasons of Grimsby's Astral Lodge.

The Scout group, based in Bacon Court in Cleethorpes, teaches all sorts of skills for life. During summertime Friday evenings they practice sailing in Grimsby’s Alexandra Dock, which is where they’ll use the boat for which they’re fundraising.

Lodge member Neil Garnett handed over the money to his brother Paul, who runs the Scout Group. The money had been raised during Neil’s year as Master of the Lodge.

Neil has many fond memories of the Scout Group, having been a member himself from 1964 to 1999.

Shipshape and Bristol fashion: The Cleethorpes Sea Scouts get their £1,500 from Grimsby Freemasons

Neil said: “A heartfelt thank you goes to everyone who contributed — from the members of Astral Lodge to our extended Masonic and local community. This donation will go a long way in supporting the Sea Scouts and the invaluable work they do in developing the character and skills of young people.”

The Scout Association is open to young people from all walks of life irrespective of their financial background.