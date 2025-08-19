Seasiders Summer Party offers fun for all the family

Stagecoach East Midlands hosted the Summer event at the Tower Gardens in Skegness, to celebrate the highly colourful and decorated Seasiders, alongside charity partner Age UK Lincoln and South Lincolnshire.

Seasider events have been held since the fleet’s launch in 2014, and have become a popular local attraction. This year, the day included a visit from Hattie the Community Playbus, a Wheel of Fortune with gym bags, frisbees, gift bags, pencil cases and cupcake prizes, magic shows, balloon modelling, face painting, kids’ tables with Seasider colouring and activities, and a Treasure Hunt with prizes sponsored by Fantasy Island, Skegness Pier and the Embassy Theatre.

The event also saw the official launch of this year’s Seasiders Story Book – which is all about a treasure hunt, charity and friendship.

Dave Skepper, Commercial Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “It is always a big effort from our team to make the Seasiders Summer Party such a success each year, but we believe that we are stronger together and we always look forward to spreading some happiness in the community.

“Let’s hope we continue to get good weather for the rest of the Summer season, as I know that all the team are working hard to deliver a great service for everyone to enjoy the Seasiders.”

Stagecoach has donated £1000 to Age UK through sales of the story book, plus an additional £676.22 via public donations on the day, given mainly through fun, games and activities.

Michele Jolly, CEO of Age UK Lincolnshire, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Stagecoach for their generous donation to Age UK Lincolnshire. Their support makes a real difference to the lives of older people in our community. We were also deeply moved by the generosity of the people of Skegness at the Tower Gardens Summer Event– their kindness and community spirit truly shone through.

“Thank you, Stagecoach, and thank you to everyone who contributed to supporting our cause.”

The total Seasider fleet now stands at 12: Scoop, Rocky, Sandy, Shelly, Candy, Pierre, Salty, Sunny, Teddy, Milly, Rolly and Sweetie. From the Boating Lake, past the Pier, through to Fantasy Island, Hardy's Animal Farm and all the way to Chapel St Leonards, they mean you can hop on and off all day long and visit every attraction you can manage!

The Skegness Seasiders are modern vehicles, using hybrid technology to support Stagecoach’s sustainability objectives by cutting emissions by up to 75%. Not only that, but they now have new top-deck seating, additional buggy space, modern destination blinds for better visibility, and next-stop announcements, making the customer experience better than ever! All this on top of the iconic Seasider Radio.

