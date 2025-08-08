Second £2,000 winner in the NK Community Lottery this year

The NK Community Lottery has seen another £2,000 winner, the second in just four months, in the weekly draw that raises money for good causes.

In July 2025 alone, there were 71 winners including the £2,000 winner from Lincoln, raising money for a wide variety of voluntary groups and good causes across the District. This follows on from another £2,000 winner in April this year – a resident from Sleaford.

From April 2025 until the end of July there have been 335 winners and it is easy to get involved in the NK Community Lottery, which has been running since 2022. This year our causes are on track to raise over £37,000.

Tickets for the lottery cost just £1 per week, with a top prize of £25,000. Other prizes include £2,000, £250 and £25.

A weekly draw takes place every Saturday night and if you can match all six numbers then you win the jackpot – see more information here about searching for a good cause to support and how to start raising money.

From every £1 ticket you buy, 60p will go to local good causes in North Kesteven and improving our community. With just 50 tickets a week groups can raise £1,300 every year.

Councillor Richard Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council, said: “The NK Community Lottery raises vital funds for so many voluntary groups and good causes in the District, with the bonus of being able to win a cash prize for yourself.

“To have over 300 winners in just four months is really good to see and I’d encourage more people to play, support a good cause and make a big difference to the local community.”

See more information on the NK Community Lottery website here.