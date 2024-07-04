Security guard is ‘pulling’ in the funds to thank lifesaving hospital teams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A security guard is taking part in a fundraising truck pull to say thank you to the hospital colleagues who saved his dad’s life.

Paul Harrop junior spends his days working as a security supervisor at Lincoln County Hospital and his spare time training and preparing to take part in strong man events and truck pulls.

Paul’s dad, Paul senior, suffered a heart attack a couple of years ago when he was 60 years old and had to have a stent fitted during a lifesaving procedure at the Lincolnshire Heart Centre.

Paul junior said: “The care and treatment dad received was simply amazing at the heart centre, on Johnson Ward and on Cardiac Short Stay. They saved his life and he is still having regular check-ups with the team. They were wonderful and thanks to them I still have my dad. I will never be able to thank them enough.

Paul Harrop junior and his dad Paul Harrop senior

“I have been doing strong man events and the Highland Games for a number of years and I also do lots of fundraising truck pulls.”

Paul is taking part in the Lincolnshire Truck Pull Championships on Saturday 20 July in North Scarle. He will be raising funds for the hospital teams through the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity.

He added: “I was inspired by my trainer Dave Johnson. He has been doing this for many years and gave me the belief that I could also do it.

“It is very much mind over matter. I enjoy the challenge and seeing how far I can push myself. It is about having the self-belief and thanks to Dave this is now possible.

Paul Harrop junior at a recent truck pull

“I am sure I will be a little bit emotional as my dad will be there watching and supporting me. It means so much to have him there.

“I just want the hospital teams to know how much we appreciate them and the care they provide.”

Anyone who would like to support Paul junior can do so through the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity - Lincolnshire Truck Pull Championship | United Lincolnshire Hospitals (ulhcharity.org.uk).

Dave first started fundraising when his friend Mark Browne was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Dave wanted to raise enough money for Mark to be able to make memories with his family before he sadly passed away. Since then Dave has continued with the events in Mark’s memory.

Dave Johnson and Paul Harrop junior

Dave said: “This is the 13th year we have held an event and it is bigger and better than ever with 20 women and 30 men taking part. The biggest truck we will be pulling is 45 tonnes – that is the same as the average weight of six-and-a-half adult African elephants.

“I am really proud that these events enable friends like Paul to be able to fundraise and support other really great causes.”

More information about the event is available on social media - Lincolnshire Truck Pull Championships, 2024. In memory of Mark Browne | Facebook

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Fundraiser, Gary Burr, said: “Paul junior is a great colleague. Not only does he make sure our hospitals are safe and secure for our patients and staff, but he goes above and beyond with his fundraising.

“It means so much to our clinical teams when people raise funds for them. It is never expected, but the difference it makes is immense.

“As a charity we support the extras not covered by NHS budgets. In recent months this has included funded social events for children with Type -1 diabetes, the purchase of scalp cooling caps to help reduce hair loss for patients undergoing chemotherapy and the purchase of a new interactive sensory play system for sick children.