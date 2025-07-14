Senior carer recognised for 45 years of dedication with long service award

Foxby Court, a care home run by The Orders of St John Care Trust in Gainsborough, celebrated the extraordinary 45 years of dedicated service from employee Brenda Broadberry at a special party attended by residents, their families and colleagues.

Brenda’s career in care began with a powerful inspiration—watching her mother lovingly care for her grandparents. “From a young age, I saw what it meant to truly care for someone,” she said. “That inspired me to work in care.”

After completing a Home Management and Family Care course at college, she joined the care home’s previous incarnation, Oakdene House, in 1980. She stayed when Foxby Court opened in 1982, then run by Lincolnshire County Council. The home, which cares for up to 46 residents, has been run by not-for-profit provider The Orders of St John Care Trust since 1992.

Over the decades, Brenda has held numerous key roles at Foxby Court, including acting head of care and acting home manager. Her commitment to putting residents first and supporting colleagues through teamwork has made her a role model across the Trust and she has been recognised with a prestigious Chairman’s Commendation Award. Last year, she was also awarded a Bronze Medal of Merit from the British Association of the Order of Malta, a global institution which provides medical, social and humanitarian aid.

Brenda (L) received her long service certificate from Foxby Court Home Manager Sara Bland.

“I’ve stayed with the Trust because they always provide the best care for the residents and treat the staff fairly,” Brenda shared. “It’s been a privilege to care for so many wonderful residents and families—many of whom remain friends long after their loved ones have passed.”

Reflecting on her career, she offers this advice to those considering a role in care:

“It’s incredibly rewarding, but not without its challenges. The most important thing is to remember that care is all about teamwork. No department can work in isolation, and we all play a part in giving residents the support and dignity they deserve.”

As she celebrates this major milestone, Brenda also expressed heartfelt gratitude to her loved ones: “I’m so thankful to all my family for supporting me throughout my career.”

Foxby Court care home hosted a special party for Brenda.

Sara Bland, Home Manager at Foxby Court, praised Brenda for her lasting impact: “In the time I’ve known her, Brenda has been an active, dedicated, passionate, and professional member of the team. Her empathy, humour, and commitment have touched residents, families, and colleagues alike. She is such a big part of Foxby Court and the local community and she is highly thought of by everyone. This long service award reflects her incredible dedication over nearly half a century—well done from me and the whole team."