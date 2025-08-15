Service in Sleaford commemorates 80th anniversary of VJ Day

Victory over Japan Day marks the surrender of Japanese forces, which in effect ended the Second World War.

Organised by the Sleaford and District Branch of The Royal British Legion, the event at Sleaford Market Place was held at 10am at the War Memorial with the Proclamation read by the Town Crier.

During the service, wreaths were laid on the War Memorial by the branch President and chairman and civic dignitaries, including North Kesteven District Council Vice Chairman Coun Christine Collard and local MP Dr Caroline Johnson. Three names on the memorial were read out by vice-chairman Clive Candlin as having fallen during service in the Far East.

There was also a small contingent from local RAF stations and a representative of the Royal Navy.

A good number of residents and veterans also added to the occasion as a two minute silence was observed, ahead of the national silence held at 12noon.

After the Sleaford service, the branch held a reception in the Legionnaires Club.

The district council also funded a short parade and wreath laying in Billinghay, held by Billinghay and District Branch Royal British Legion followed by a community tea and 1940s entertainment, with 1940s dress competition, poetry readings and a projected presentation of images from VJ Day.

Ewerby and Evedon Parish Meeting held a community tea with bake-off event and themed quiz on Sunday, August 10.

Elsewhere across the district, an 80th anniversary commemorative event will be held at Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre, on Sunday, August 24 from 10am – 4pm, with Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast, displays of military vehicles, reenactors displays and entry to the museum’s Dakota. Adult entry £10. https://www.metheringhamairfield.co.uk

Sleaford RBL branch chairman Jonathan Darrington-Slegg laid his wreath with the help of six-year-old daughter, Isabelle, he commented: “They often call it ‘the Forgotten War’, but in Sleaford it is not forgotten by us – we remember.

"There were more names read out at the memorial event for VE Day but it is no less poignant.”

They were to also hold a formal church service on Sunday.

