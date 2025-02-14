Share your views on local childcare

It’s vital that parents have access to suitable childcare, so they can make the most of the government support available and go out to work, study or train, writes Coun Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, Executive Member for Children's Services.

The county council is working to ensure there are sufficient places for working parents, parents studying/training, for children with special educational needs, and for children to access their funded entitlement.

Although we don’t provide childcare directly, we work closely with private, voluntary, and independent providers and schools to shape and support the development of local provision to ensure it’s flexible, sustainable, and responsive to the needs of the community.

As part of this work, Lincolnshire families are currently being asked to complete a survey to help gauge demand for and availability of childcare places in the county.

The information provided through this survey will help identify any gaps locally, which we can then look to address with providers. Please take the time to share your views, so we can ensure the childcare sector meets local needs.

The survey runs from 17 February until 18 March and can be found online at www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk/childcaresurvey2025

We know childcare costs can often put pressure on household budgets, so it’s important to make the most of the financial support available.

Working parents of children from 9 months until school age are entitled to government-funded childcare. This can help parents return to the workforce and pursue their career aspirations. However, it’s vital families apply for the support available to them and remember to renew their eligibility every three months to avoid missing out.

Funded childcare hours can be used for 38 weeks of the year – the equivalent of school term time. Alternatively, families may stretch their hours to include some of the school holidays by using fewer hours each week during term time.

You should check with your childcare provider to find out how they deliver funded childcare in their setting. Please note that providers may ask for charges in addition to the funded childcare. You may also be able to use Tax-Free Childcare or Universal Credit to support you with any costs.

For eligibility criteria and further details on how to apply, visit www.childcarechoices.gov.uk. Working parents must have a valid eligibility code to access these entitlements.

If you have any questions, please contact the council’s Early Years Entitlements team by emailing [email protected]